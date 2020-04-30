|
|
Judith A. McNamara, 76
WORCESTER - Judith A. "Judy" McNamara, 76, formerly known as Sister Rosemary James of the Sisters of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester.
Born, raised, and educated in Worcester, Judy was one of three children born to the late James B. and Rosemary (Fontaine) McNamara, one of whom being her beloved twin sister, Janice M. Lauzonis. She was a 1961 graduate of St. Peter's High School, after which she joined the Sisters of St. Joseph at Mount Marie in Holyoke. Judy then received her BA in Early Childhood Education from Our Lady of the Elms College, while in the sisterhood. She also got her Master's in Early Childhood Education from Westfield State College.
Judy had worked for several schools, including the Walter J. Paton School in Shrewsbury, St. Patrick's Elementary School in Chicopee, and E.N. White Elementary School in Holyoke, from where she retired.
Judy loved taking trips to Wells Beach, Perkins Cove, and Ogunquit, Maine, where she enjoyed the coastline. She also enjoyed many casino trips, to Atlantic City, Foxwood's, and as of late, Twin River Casino – she also loved going to Las Vegas and trying her "Luck of the Irish" when gambling. She was gifted athlete, excelling in any sport she picked up. Judy had a wonderful sense of humor, which, along with her kind and caring nature, is what she will be remembered for.
In addition to her twin sister, Janice and her husband Michael of Worcester, Judy is survived by her brother, James E. McNamara; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, Steven M. Lauzonis and his wife Kelly of Jacksonville, FL, Elizabeth R. Lauzonis, James M. Lauzonis, Jr., James McNamara and his wife Lisa of Upton, Justin and Jessica McNamara of Upton, and James M. Lauzonis, Sr. and his wife Tammy of Auburn. Judy was predeceased by her parents, as well as her nephew, Michael J. Lauzonis, III of Moreno Valley, CA; and her friend, Jean Michaud of Chicopee.
Services will be held privately for Judy's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org/donate). THE BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence or to share a fond memory of Judy, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020