Judith A. "Judy" (Matte) Mills
LINWOOD - Judith A. "Judy" (Matte) Mills, passed away at Milford Hospital on Fri. July 10, 2020 after a period of declining health.
She is survived by her brother, Robert H. Matte with whom she lived, several cousins, and several good friends. Born in Whitinsville, MA on July 19, 1948 she was daughter of the late Alfred A. and Margaret "Peg" (Leblanc) Matte. She was raised in Linwood and attended Good Shepherd School, and graduated from Uxbridge High School class of 1966. Judy continued her education at St. Vincent's School of Nursing in Worcester becoming a Registered Nurse. She worked for Milford Hospital, Fogarty Hospital, did private duty nursing, and retired from the Chiropractic Health Center in Whitinsville where she worked for 25 years. She also took great care of her mother as she advanced in years.
Judy was a world traveler, along with her best friend that she was recently predeceased by, Muriel Morin, they enjoyed taking yearly cruises, visiting interesting places like Greece, Rome, Morocco, and the Caribbean. She also took trips with Foxy Travel, and made yearly visits to LasVegas. She loved baseball, was an avid Red Sox fan, enjoyed dining out. She was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Church.
Her memorial funeral Mass will be held on Fri. July 17 at 11 AM in Good Shepherd Church, 121 Linwood St., Linwood. Memorial calling hours will be held prior to Mass from 9:30- 10:30 in Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Good Shepherd Church, P.O Box 517, Linwood, MA 01525. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com