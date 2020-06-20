Judith Monfreda
1939 - 2020
Judith A. Monfreda, 81

Worcester - Judith A. (Bruso) Monfreda, 81 of Worcester passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Saint Vincent Hospital. Her husband of 56 years, George Monfreda died on December 27, 2016

Judith is survived by her son, George J. Monfreda and his wife Susan M. Monfreda of Jefferson, her grandson, James A. Monfreda of Jefferson; three brothers, John Bruso and his partner Patricia Gilles of West Boylston, James Bruso and his wife Joann of Millbury and Gerald Bruso of Worcester and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves all her many friends she made from Colony Retirement Home. She is predeceased by her granddaughter, Jordan Elizabeth Monfreda and a sister, Virginia Dillaire. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Clarence W. Bruso and Flora B. (Jubinville) Bruso and has lived here all her life. Judith worked for Parker Metal for over 30 years.

Judith's Catholic faith was very important to her and guided throughout her life. Judith liked simple things like reading, traveling, going to the casino and playing bingo. Judith loved to gather her family to her home for Sunday dinners. Judith's grandchildren were her world.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 23, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, due to current health guidelines, Social Distancing Practices and face masks that cover the nose and mouth are required. A Funeral Service will follow visitation at noon in the funeral home. Those who wish to remember Judith by way of a memorial tribute are kindly asked to consider The American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org). To share your thoughts and memories of Judith, Please visit her guestbook at .

mercadantefuenral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
JUN
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
