1/1
Judith Morey
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith (Sanmartino) Morey, 81

Lancaster - Judith Helene (Sanmartino) Morey, adored wife of sixty-two years to Barry C. Morey, devoted mother of Susan Killeen and her husband Kelly, and Amy LeBlanc and her husband James, peacefully passed on October 19, 2020 at her seaside home in Scituate. As a grandmother, she was unconditionally admired by her five grandchildren: Maegen, Kelly and Braeden Killeen, and Shelby and Allison Poultney. She is lovingly survived by her sister, Mary Dunn and her husband David; brother-in-law Anthony J. Lucci, Sr.; generations of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her sister Nancy Lucci.

Daughter of Stephen and Mary (Silvester) Sanmartino, Judy was born May 29, 1939 and grew up in Lancaster alongside her two inseparable sisters. Following the passing of their father in 1942, the Sanmartino girls were raised by their Italian mother. As a wonderful friend, a kind caregiver, and a tremendously courageous soul, Judy spent her entire life as a thriving member of the community. She worked in the Lancaster school system for over twenty years, Hebert's Candies, and the Yankee Candle Flagship Store for ten years. Judy was enchanted by her husband and daughters, whom she would move Heaven and Earth for. Judy's heart was a true patchwork of love. She loved ageless and evergreen, breathed misty watercolor memories, and lived the sweet silver song of a lark. "Two lives shine as one. Morning glory and midnight sun. Time we've learned to sail above. Time won't change the meaning of one love."

Calling hours will be held from 4 until 7PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30AM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. In Judy's memory, please consider making a donation to the Luther Burbank Middle School-8th grade Washington D.C. trip, which she chaperoned for more than twenty years and advocated for all students to attend. Contributions will be earmarked for this purpose and are asked to be written to: Lancaster PTO-1 Hollywood Drive, Lancaster, MA 01523. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved