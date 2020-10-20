Judith (Sanmartino) Morey, 81Lancaster - Judith Helene (Sanmartino) Morey, adored wife of sixty-two years to Barry C. Morey, devoted mother of Susan Killeen and her husband Kelly, and Amy LeBlanc and her husband James, peacefully passed on October 19, 2020 at her seaside home in Scituate. As a grandmother, she was unconditionally admired by her five grandchildren: Maegen, Kelly and Braeden Killeen, and Shelby and Allison Poultney. She is lovingly survived by her sister, Mary Dunn and her husband David; brother-in-law Anthony J. Lucci, Sr.; generations of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her sister Nancy Lucci.Daughter of Stephen and Mary (Silvester) Sanmartino, Judy was born May 29, 1939 and grew up in Lancaster alongside her two inseparable sisters. Following the passing of their father in 1942, the Sanmartino girls were raised by their Italian mother. As a wonderful friend, a kind caregiver, and a tremendously courageous soul, Judy spent her entire life as a thriving member of the community. She worked in the Lancaster school system for over twenty years, Hebert's Candies, and the Yankee Candle Flagship Store for ten years. Judy was enchanted by her husband and daughters, whom she would move Heaven and Earth for. Judy's heart was a true patchwork of love. She loved ageless and evergreen, breathed misty watercolor memories, and lived the sweet silver song of a lark. "Two lives shine as one. Morning glory and midnight sun. Time we've learned to sail above. Time won't change the meaning of one love."Calling hours will be held from 4 until 7PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30AM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. In Judy's memory, please consider making a donation to the Luther Burbank Middle School-8th grade Washington D.C. trip, which she chaperoned for more than twenty years and advocated for all students to attend. Contributions will be earmarked for this purpose and are asked to be written to: Lancaster PTO-1 Hollywood Drive, Lancaster, MA 01523. Online condolences may be placed at