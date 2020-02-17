|
Judith M. Moynagh, 79
Sturbridge - Judith M. (Henault) Moynagh, 79, of Podunk Rd., passed away, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Feb. 15th, at Harrington Memorial Hospital, Southbridge, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Her husband of 52 years, Robert P. Moynagh, passed away in August of 2018. She leaves her two sons, Robert J. Moynagh of Sturbridge and Timothy J. Moynagh and his longtime companion Kristin Caporale of Oxford; her two daughters, Maureen E. Kenneway and her husband John of Sturbridge and Kathleen M. Moynagh and her spouse Rebecca Ashe of Sturbridge; her daughter-in-law, Renée L. Moynagh of Southbridge; her two sisters, Joanne Couepel of Woonsocket, RI and Patricia Richards and her husband Paul of N. Smithfield, RI; her brother, G. Richard Henault of Dorchester; her 11 grandchildren, Sean and Matthew Moynagh, Jayson, Nicholas, Meaghan, Aidan, and Brenna Kenneway, Dominic and Finnegan Moynagh, Lauren and Jacob Caporale; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, David Henault, and her sister, Gloria Dyndur. Judith was born in Woonsocket, RI, the daughter of Camille and Dorothy (Simoncini) Henault.
Judy graduated as a Registered Nurse from the St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing of Worcester and spent many years caring for the sick and injured at St. Vincent Hospital. After moving to Sturbridge in 1978, she worked at Harrington Memorial Hospital, and later as the school nurse at the Southbridge Elementary Schools. She was a member of St. Anne - St. Patrick's Parish in Sturbridge.
Judy was deeply devoted to her family and incredibly selfless, always putting others' needs before hers. She was an avid gardener, a passion she got from her father, and she took great pride in her colorful gardens. She also enjoyed sewing and was an excellent seamstress, making clothes for the family, costumes for Halloween, dresses for her daughters, and curtains for her home. She was an enthusiastic supporter of her children, especially of their involvement in sports. She was smart and curious and enjoyed crossword puzzles and word games.
Judith was a loving, caring, nurturing, and devoted grandmother who immensely enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing games with them, and taking them places.
Her family would like to thank all of her amazing caregivers, especially Migdalia, who has been a most devoted caregiver for the past five years.
Her funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Feb. 22nd, at 10:00 am in St. Anne's Church, 16 Church St., Sturbridge. Burial will follow in St. Anne's Cemetery, Sturbridge. Calling hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 21st, in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oakes Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020