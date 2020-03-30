|
Judith A. Myers, 75
Sutton - Judith Ann (Vaundell) Myers passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at her home in Sutton, MA on March 28th 2020, at the age of 75, after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Judy is predeceased by her parents, Nelson & Genevieve (Fish) Vaundell.
Judy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Alfred "Butch" Myers; her daughters, Jody Myers-Fierz of Sutton, MA, Jamie J Blair and her husband Paul, of Atkinson, NH; her loving sister Genevieve R De Haan and her husband Edward, of Whitinsville, MA, her brother David N. Vaundell and his wife Becky of Sutton, MA; her grandchildren Emma & Elle Fierz (their father Marc), and Oliver & Presley Blair; her niece and nephew Lisa and Michael De Haan, along with many other nieces and nephews.
Judy was born on February 6, 1945, in Worcester, MA. She spent part of her childhood in Grafton, MA before relocating to Sutton where she spent the majority of her life. Judy graduated from Sutton High School in 1962. She worked with her husband for many years at La-Myers Inc.. She was a long time member of St. Marks Parish. Later on in life, she also spent winters in Stuart, FL.
Judy was an amazing mother. Her children, and grandchildren, were her everything and she loved them with every core of her being. Judy had an infectious laugh and a smile that could light up the world. She had a green thumb like no other. She spent countless hours creating a garden oasis at her home in Sutton, turning it into an absolutely majestic place, a little slice of heaven on earth. All that knew Judy knew that she was meticulous. She could sense a speck of dirt from a mile away and wouldn't rest until it was properly disposed of. She enjoyed long road trips throughout the back roads of New England. She had a special place in her heart for where her mother had lived as a child, an apple orchard in Orwell, VT.
Judy wasn't much for being the center of attention. Therefore, she had requested that no services be held in her honor. Those who would like to celebrate her life are encouraged to do so by planting a flower. Or, by raising up a glass and toasting her with her favorite drink, a chocolate martini. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National Audubon Society.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020