Judith (Bosma) Paille
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith S. (Bosma) Paille

Northbridge - Judith S. (Bosma) Paille, 55, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the UMass Memorial Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Ronald F. Paille; her mother, Marion (Hebner) Bosma, of Whitinsville; a sister, Marianna Buteyn, and her husband, John, of Uxbridge; a sister-in-law, Crystal Myers, of Kissimmee, Florida, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, John F. Bosma, and her brother, Mark J. Bosma.

Judy was born in Boston, May 19, 1965, and was a lifelong resident of Northbridge. She graduated from Northbridge High School in 1983, and she earned a paralegal degree at Assumption College. She was a title examiner, and worked at Worcester City Abstract for 16 years, before spending the next 21 years working at Jean Plante, Inc., in Worcester.

Judy was an active member of the Village Congregational Church in Whitinsville where she sang in the choir for 40 years, and served as a mentor to members of the church's confirmation classes. She was a "ray of sunshine", always greeting people with a big smile and a hug. She loved children and animals, and expressed her emotions writing poetry. Music was a big part of her, and she spent many years camping with her family.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11am, Thursday, July 2, in the Village Congregational Church, preceded by a period of visitation from 10-11am. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Masks or face coverings are required. Memorial donations are requested to the Village Congregational Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 219, Whitinsville, MA, 01588, Childrens Friend, Inc., 20 Cedar St., Worcester, Ma, 01609, or the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave, Suite 6, Waltham, MA, 02451. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville is entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit

www.carrfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Home - Whitinsville
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved