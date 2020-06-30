Judith S. (Bosma) Paille
Northbridge - Judith S. (Bosma) Paille, 55, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the UMass Memorial Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Ronald F. Paille; her mother, Marion (Hebner) Bosma, of Whitinsville; a sister, Marianna Buteyn, and her husband, John, of Uxbridge; a sister-in-law, Crystal Myers, of Kissimmee, Florida, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, John F. Bosma, and her brother, Mark J. Bosma.
Judy was born in Boston, May 19, 1965, and was a lifelong resident of Northbridge. She graduated from Northbridge High School in 1983, and she earned a paralegal degree at Assumption College. She was a title examiner, and worked at Worcester City Abstract for 16 years, before spending the next 21 years working at Jean Plante, Inc., in Worcester.
Judy was an active member of the Village Congregational Church in Whitinsville where she sang in the choir for 40 years, and served as a mentor to members of the church's confirmation classes. She was a "ray of sunshine", always greeting people with a big smile and a hug. She loved children and animals, and expressed her emotions writing poetry. Music was a big part of her, and she spent many years camping with her family.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11am, Thursday, July 2, in the Village Congregational Church, preceded by a period of visitation from 10-11am. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Masks or face coverings are required. Memorial donations are requested to the Village Congregational Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 219, Whitinsville, MA, 01588, Childrens Friend, Inc., 20 Cedar St., Worcester, Ma, 01609, or the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave, Suite 6, Waltham, MA, 02451. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville is entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.