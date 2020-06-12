Judith Ann Sieminski, 68
HOLDEN - Judith Ann (Clifford) Sieminski, 68, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 11, 2020. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday Telegram. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home 1158 Main Street, Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.