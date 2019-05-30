|
|
Judith G. (Vincent) True
UXBRIDGE - Judith G. (Vincent) True, 77, entered eternal life on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She leaves her loving husband of 62 years, Ralph E. True Sr.
Her Funeral Home Service will be held Mon. June 3 at 6 pm in Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge. A reception and Celebration of Life at VFW Post #1385 on Douglas St. will follow. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held prior to the service from 3 to 6 p.m. To leave a condolence message for the family and view full obituary please visit: http://www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2019