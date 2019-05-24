|
Judith A. "Judi" Tucker, 68
Millbury - Judith A. "Judi" (Moore) Tucker, 68, passed away May 22, 2019 surrounded by her adoring family following a courageous struggle with lung cancer. She leaves her husband Daniel Tucker, her daughter Kristen Martin and her husband Ryan and their children Grace and Nathan, her siblings Susan Butler, Maryanne Tripp and her husband Wayne, Dodie Langlois and her husband Danny, Kevin Moore and Paula and Cindy Moore, brother-in-law Michael Rechard, her stepdaughter Cynthia Panzera and her children Samantha and Joseph, Jeremy Tucker and his wife Dawn and their children Alexis, Makenzie, and Zachary, several nieces and nephews and her dear long time friend Donna Perduta. She was predeceased by her sister Tina Richard. Judy was born July 5, 1950 daughter of the late Helen (Bissonette) and Daniel Moore. Her roots were in Grafton but she lived in Millbury for many years. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper with Harry Lucey Co and A1 Window in Worcester and was also a hairdresser in South Grafton. Closer to home Judi was an adoring mother and grandmother who was happiest when hosting family gatherings at her home in Millbury. She was easy to find spending time with family and friends at Breen's Café in Worcester and whenever she could would make her way to the beaches of Cape Cod in the summer in Harwich. Judi also looked forward to camping trips with her husband Dan. All are welcome to gather with Judi's family and friends Sunday May 26th from 3pm to 6pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536 followed by a prayer service at 6pm in the funeral home. Burial will be at her family's convenience. Floral tributes or donations to Dana Farber Cancer Institute at www.Dana-Farber.org are welcome for Judi. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with her family is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 24 to May 25, 2019