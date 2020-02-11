|
Judith Ann Volungis, 76
Sturbridge - Judith Ann (Laperriere) Volungis, 76, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10th, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family after a long illness.
She leaves her husband of 54 years, George B. Volungis; her son, Adam M. Volungis and his wife Yeonjoo Son of Rutland; her beloved grandson, Kai Volungis; her two sisters, Edith Logan and Emma Levitre, both of Millbury; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Kenneth Laperriere and Chester Bassette and her two sisters, Doris Army and Pearl Smith. She was born in Worcester the daughter of George and Emma (Plouffe) Laperriere. She was a graduate of Worcester Junior College.
Judy was a bookkeeper for Dupont Enterprises in Webster for over 20 years, retiring several years ago. In recent years she sold crafts at the Sturbridge Flea Market in the Sturbridge Market Place. She enjoyed reading, eating out, watching "Murder She Wrote", and taking trips to Maine. Most of all she cherished her time with her grandson Kai.
Judy was a woman of integrity and was self-driven to improve herself, a quality she imparted to her family. She was a strong, dependable and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, Feb. 14th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in St. Anne's Church, 16 Church St., Sturbridge. Burial will be in St. Anne's Cemetery, Sturbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13th, from 6:00 to 8:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Colon Cancer Foundation, 10 Midland Ave.,
Suite M06, Port Chester, NY 10573 or online at www.coloncancerfoundation.org.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020