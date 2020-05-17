|
Judy (Clifford) Morse 78
Fiskdale / Worcester - Judy (Clifford) Morse, 78 of Fiskdale, formerly of Worcester passed away surrounded by the ones she loved, May 15th, 2020.
Judy was born in Scranton, PA a daughter of John and Doris (Lippiett) Clifford. Raised in Hackensack, NJ, Judy graduated from high school, married and moved to Worcester to raise a family. Notably, she continued her education earning her bachelor's degree from the Southern New Hampshire University at the age of 45. She lived in Worcester before moving to Fiskdale in 2011.
Judy, with a need to help people, challenged work as a substance abuse counselor for many years with Community Health Link, specifically passionate about the DUI program, before retiring.
Judy is survived by her devoted four daughters, Michelle A. Morse and her partner Edgardo M. Ruiz-Candia of Beverly, Denise Luzzo and her husband Pat of Shrewsbury, Cheryl Morse of Worcester, and Kelly Booth of West Boylston; five grandchildren who she was so proud of, Katelyn and her husband William Fonner, Karissa Booth and her fiancée Nikolas Lavoie, Kacey Booth, Michael and Jonathan Luzzo; a great granddaughter Kinsley Fonner; Many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends including her best friend Chuck. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by a great grandson, Liam E. Fonner, brother Jack Clifford, and sister, Jean Poulakas.
In Judy's life, no one was more important than her family, as well as her dogs, grand dogs and grand cats. She was the backbone of her family and remained devoted to her nearest and dearest, especially her beautiful grandchildren throughout her life. Judy was a beautiful person who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life; spending time with family and friends at the Sturbridge Senior Center, family dinners, crafts, especially knitting, baking, bingo and gardening. She truly believed that faith, family and friends were the most important and she had room in her heart for everyone she met. She was very generous with her love, time, and resources, and helped anyone she could. In her youth Judy enjoyed the outdoors, snowshoeing, and travels as a member of a group called the adventurers group. Her unwavering faith kept her grounded and helped her through life's challenges. Judy's passing leaves a hole in our hearts but her loving and caring soul will not be forgotten.
At one time, Judy was a member of St Francis Episcopal Church in Holden as well as the Holy Trinity Episcopal church in Southbridge. She also volunteered her time on several committees in her retirement years, including the adoption of her beloved greyhounds.
Funeral services for Judy will be held privately Wednesday, the 20th of May in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in her name can be made to , 501 St Jude Way, Memphis Tenn.
The Morse family would like to thank the Doctors, nurses, and aides of the Umass hospital 7th floor east as well as the VNA Care Hospice for the comfort, compassion and care they gave to Judy during a difficult time.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 17 to May 18, 2020