Judith S. (Swafford) Stepien
Worcester - Judy S. (Swafford) Stepien, 75, of Sterling Street, died peacefully at home while watching Hallmark Christmas movies on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Peter R. Stepien of Worcester; her daughter, Diane M. Russo and her husband Bruce of Worcester; her brother, Jim Swafford Sr. of Indianapolis, IN; six grandchildren, Melissa Lavin, Timothy Russo, Lisa Wolfe, Jamie Russo, Michael Murphy, and Jessica Murphy; nine great-grandchildren, Andrea, Brianna, Analicea, Thomas, Alana, Zoey, Cody, Anthony, and Wyatt; and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her son, Joseph A. Murphy who died in 2012; and her sister, Patricia Lewis who died in 2003. She was born in Indianapolis, IN, daughter of the late Alfred C. and Dorothy A. Swafford, and lived in Worcester for 53 years.
Mrs. Stepien worked in the cafeteria at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester for over 20 years, retiring several years ago. She enjoyed making crafts, including Christmas decorations and wreaths, and baked beautiful wedding and birthday cakes. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.
Calling hours are Monday, December 2, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A prayer service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the conclusion of the calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019