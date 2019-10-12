Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
1950 - 2019
Judy Tanguay-Dickson Obituary
Judy A. Tanguay-Dickman, 68

Gardner - Judy A. Tanguay-Dickman, 68, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, October 10, 2019 after an illness. She was born in Rumford, Maine, the daughter of Jude and Gisele (Carrier) Tanguay and had lived most of her life in Gardner.

Her loving husband of 24 years, Dennis M. Dickman, passed away in 2012. She leaves her daughter, Sarah E. Dickman and her husband, Adam of Gardner; her grandson, Lukas E. Morace; her brother, Greg Tanguay of Standish, ME; and two nieces and two nephews.

Judy was a radiologist for 45 years at Henry Heywood Hospital in Gardner before retiring in 2017. She attended St. Mary's Church in Jefferson and enjoyed bird watching, playing card with her friends and she loved to spend time with her family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling a hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 18th in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.

Funeral services for Judy will be held on Saturday, October 19th with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton Street, Jefferson. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
