Jules J. Bedard, 92
Millbury -
Jules J. Bedard, 92, died on Monday, June 24, 2019, in CareOne at Millbury after a period of declining health.
His wife of 40 years, Gisele M. (Palin) Bedard, died in 2000.
He leaves seven children: Michel J. Palin and his wife, Christine (Caplette) Palin, of North Brookfield, Diane M. (Bedard) Trayah and her husband, Millard F. Trayah, of Tewksbury, Donald J. Bedard of Milford, Claire Y. (Bedard) Patterson and her husband, Richard Patterson, of Pittsford, VT, Mark J. Bedard and his wife, Traci (Cox) Bedard, of West Rutland, VT, Joseph P. Bedard of North Brookfield, and David P. Bedard of Worcester; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Laurence Courchesne of Lloydminster, Alberta, Canada; and nephews and nieces.
In addition to his wife, he was also predeceased by his parents, Alphonse J. and Marie (Martineau) Bedard, a sister, Denise Menard, and four brothers, Paul-Emile Bedard, Auguste Bedard, Marcel Bedard, and Lionel Bedard.
Mr. Bedard was born on November 2, 1926, in Sainte-Brigitte-des-Saults, P.Q., Canada, and lived in St. Albans and North Hero, VT, and South Grafton, before moving to Millbury in 1967. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
Mr. Bedard worked as a machine operator for Okonite Wire Co., and James Madison Wire Co., both in Worcester, and for Mercury Wire Co. of Spencer. He retired in 1991.
He was a member of Assumption Catholic Parish, Millbury, and Benedict Council, Knights of Columbus, of Grafton.
His funeral will be Thursday, June 27, from Turgeon Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Millbury, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 A.M. in Assumption Catholic Church, 10 Waters St., Millbury. Burial will follow in St. Brigid Cemetery, Millbury. Friends and relatives are invited to extend their condolences to his family during visiting hours at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 26, from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 24 to June 25, 2019