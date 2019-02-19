|
Julia A. Natola, 91
Sterling/Cheshire, CT - Julia A. (Almonte) Natola, 91, of Cheshire, CT, formerly of Sterling, MA, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in the comfort of her home. Her loving husband, Anthony Natola, predeceased her in 1998.
Julia is survived by her sons, Thomas A. Natola and his wife JoanAnn, and Richard R. Natola, all of Cheshire, CT; a brother, John Almonte of Holden; a sister, Rita Turo of Shrewsbury; a granddaughter, Vanessa Donatello and her husband Justin; two great grandchildren, Luca and Liliana; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters.
Julia was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Angelo and Rose (Zannotti) Almonte, and attended public schools there. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Saint Ann Parish, having originally belonged to Saint Ann's before they merged. She enjoyed knitting, cooking, and baking. Most of all she enjoyed the love of her family and cherished the times they spent together.
Visitation and Funeral Mass will be on Friday morning, February 22, in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Road, Worcester. The Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the Funeral Mass begins at 11 a.m. Interment beside her husband will follow at Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester.
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel of Worcester, is assisting her family.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019