Julia A. Olson, 96Southbridge - Julia A. (Liro) Olson, 96, of Dennison Dr., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18th, in the Harrington Memorial Hospital, Southbridge, after a brief illness.She is survived by her wonderful, caring husband of 65 years, A. William Olson, Jr. and two daughters, Susan Olson and her longtime companion Michael Bordogna of Shrewsbury and Judy Olson of Dudley; and many special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Mitchell Liro and Stephen Liro and her five sisters, Katherine Domijan, Stephanie Wojciechowski, Adele Ostrowoski, Florence Gajewski and Irene McNeese. She was born in Southbridge on July 1, 1924, the daughter of the late Joseph and Victoria (Ziemian) Liro and was a lifelong resident of Southbridge.Julia was employed as a service representative in the business office of New England Telephone and Telegraph Co. for many years. In her junior and high school years, she followed in the footsteps of her older sisters, playing basketball and field hockey. Later she joined a golf league and a bowling league. During World War II she volunteered as a nurse's aide at the Harrington Memorial Hospital.Her family would like to thank the staff of Harrington Memorial Hospital for their exceptional and kind care in Julia's last days. They would also like to thank her many wonderful, caring aides from the Care Central VNA and Tri-Valley Elder Services.A Funeral Mass for Julia will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28th, at 10:00am in Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 446 Main St., Southbridge. Burial in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Southbridge, will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics Massachusetts, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752.The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.