1/1
Julia Olson
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia A. Olson, 96

Southbridge - Julia A. (Liro) Olson, 96, of Dennison Dr., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18th, in the Harrington Memorial Hospital, Southbridge, after a brief illness.

She is survived by her wonderful, caring husband of 65 years, A. William Olson, Jr. and two daughters, Susan Olson and her longtime companion Michael Bordogna of Shrewsbury and Judy Olson of Dudley; and many special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Mitchell Liro and Stephen Liro and her five sisters, Katherine Domijan, Stephanie Wojciechowski, Adele Ostrowoski, Florence Gajewski and Irene McNeese. She was born in Southbridge on July 1, 1924, the daughter of the late Joseph and Victoria (Ziemian) Liro and was a lifelong resident of Southbridge.

Julia was employed as a service representative in the business office of New England Telephone and Telegraph Co. for many years. In her junior and high school years, she followed in the footsteps of her older sisters, playing basketball and field hockey. Later she joined a golf league and a bowling league. During World War II she volunteered as a nurse's aide at the Harrington Memorial Hospital.

Her family would like to thank the staff of Harrington Memorial Hospital for their exceptional and kind care in Julia's last days. They would also like to thank her many wonderful, caring aides from the Care Central VNA and Tri-Valley Elder Services.

A Funeral Mass for Julia will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28th, at 10:00am in Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 446 Main St., Southbridge. Burial in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Southbridge, will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics Massachusetts, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752.

The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
(508) 764-7922
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved