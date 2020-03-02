|
Julia Agnes Sweet, 77
Worcester - Julia A. (Morgan) Sweet, 77, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Sterling after an illness. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Peter and Catherine (Grady) Morgan and had lived most of her life in Worcester.
Her loving husband of 27 years, David J. Sweet, passed away in 1988. She leaves her sons, Peter Sweet and his husband, Michael of Cranberry Township, PA, Timothy Sweet and his wife, Catherine of Sterling, Joseph Sweet and his wife, Juliann of Sterling, David Sweet and his wife, Meredith of Gibsonia, PA and Edward Sweet and his wife, Stephanie of Sterling; ten grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Julia was a member of St. George Catholic Church in Worcester and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Julia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. You would often find her playing cribbage, pitch, skip-bo or mahjong for hours while she told stories, gave advice and shared lots of laughs. Julia was an avid crafter who enjoyed quilting and crocheting.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6th in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road (Route 12), Sterling. Funeral services for Julia will be held on Saturday, March 7th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Richard of Chichester Church, 4 Bridge Street, Sterling. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Fisher House Foundation www.fisherhouse.org To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020