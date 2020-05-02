|
Julia Vishnja, 98
Worcester - Julia (Balli) Vishnja, 98, formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Holy Trinity Nursing Home. She leaves a daughter Denise Baker and her husband Dale of Worcester; a son-in-law Jerry Young of Grafton; 3 grandchildren - Michele (Young) Puri of Grafton, Christopher Young and his wife Jessica of Grafton, and Nicholas Baker of Brooklyn, New York; 3 great grandchildren- Emerson Puri, and Cecilia and Blake Young; 2 sisters - Sally Yphantes of Florida, and Carol Kauzens of Holliston; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years Vasil "Bill" Vishnja, a daughter Cynthia (Vishnja) Young, and sisters Helen Verdy and Phyllis Matto.
Julia was born in Dardha, Albania, the daughter of Kosta and Olga (Vello) Balli, and came to the U.S. when she was 8 years old. She was raised in Newton, MA and graduated with honors from Newton High School, class of 1939. She worked in her husband's store in Shrewsbury, Fairlawn Tailoring, for more 30 years. She also held part-time positions at Dunkin Donuts, Norton Company, and Fallon Clinic. She was a member of St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church.
Julia enjoyed knitting, crocheting, watching her soap opera "stories", and cooking, especially making her coveted, delicious Lakror (spinach pie). She was a wonderful travel companion, always ready to undertake a new adventure with her sisters and brothers-in-law, including trips to Europe, British Columbia, and parts of the U.S. She took pride in continuing time-honored Albanian traditions. Julia's legacy will be her unending dedication and loyalty to her family, her work ethic, strength, and her ability to take things in stride. When often asked why she looked so good at her age of "98" she would simply reply, "Don't worry!" We should all take her up on that advice! She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Services will be private, with burial at Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Assumption Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01605. A celebration honoring Julia's life will be held at a later date. All arrangements are through Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln St., Worcester, MA. To leave on online condolence message, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020