Julian Robert Albanese 18 month infant son
Hopedale - Julian Robert Albanese, 18 month Infant son of Salvatore Albanese and Devyn Remillard of Hopedale died unexpectedly Friday, November 15, 2019 at his home in Hopedale.
He leaves his loving family his father Salvatore Albanese and mother Devyn Remillard two sisters: Paisley Albanese and Alayna Albanese both at home.
Grandma Abbi Jezierski of Southbridge the late Dzidza James Jezierski. Babcia Cheryl Kujawski of Hopdale. Pa Jon Taylor of Hopedale, Grampa D. Douglas Remillard of OH Grandma P. Patricia Remilard of OH , Grampy Robert Elliott of Douglas, Babcia Barbara Slawski of Douglas Bill and Nancy LePage Aunts and uncles Lindsay Guyette and Keith Poirier of Webster. Keith and Julie Remillard of Dudley. Dennis and Kayla Billings of Southwick, Brady Morton of Webster. and dear friend Billy LePage.
Julian was born March 20, 2018 in Woonsocket, RI. and lived in Hopedale.
Calling hours will be Thursday Nov. 21 from 9:00AM to Noon at Bartel Funeral Home, 33 Schofield Avenue. Dudley, A service will be at Noon in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to Remillard/Albanese family . Payable to Keith Remillard 21 Fairview Ave. Dudley, Ma 01571 .www.bartelfuneralhome.com
