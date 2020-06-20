Juliann Cormier

Juliann "Julie" E. Cormier
Grafton - Juliann "Julie" E. (Griczika) Cormier, born in Gardner, MA. June 11, 1958, passed on June 14, 2020 after a brief illness (heart attack) at the age of 62. She leaves her husband of 39 years Jeffrey W. Cormier and brother Stephen Griczika of Worcester MA., sister in law and brother in law Stephanie and Michael L'Ecuyer, FL, sisters in law Nancy Severino FL. and Michelle Cormier, Gardner MA., numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father and mother Stephen Griczika and Helen (Karpeichik) Griczika of Gardner MA.
Julie lived in Shrewsbury MA from 1980-1989 and moved to Grafton MA in 1989. She graduated from Gardner High School in 1976 and received here Associates Degree in Fine Arts from Mt. Wachusett Community College in 1978.
She was employed by PHD Inc. in Marlborough MA from 1979-1984 as Executive Assistant to the VP of Sales managing account receivables and payables.
Julie began working in the plant nursery business in 1990s timeframe. She was a Massachusetts Certified Horticulturist (2000-2011) and attained her Floral Design Certification. She spent 15 years at Shrewsbury Nurseries first as a perennial specialist then as a landscape designer.
Her art was featured prominently throughout Julie's life. An artist that worked in many mediums- fine art, floral, interior, landscape design and the culinary arts.
She was a featured artist in a fine arts gallery in Sagutuck, MI. She decorated Mechanics Hall in Worcester MA for a charity ball hosted by UMASS Medical. Her floral designs and decorative skills were displayed in numerous Grafton Garden Club events. Her knowledge of perennial plants was unparalleled and on display in her gardens at her home in Grafton. She gladly shared her knowledge, skills and design prowess to help others beautify their properties with living paintings.
Julie enjoyed the culinary arts hosting get togethers with family and friends at her home in Grafton. She maintained a vast collection of cookbooks enjoyed many of the cooking shows. Her guests were always treated to a culinary delight and decorative experience especially around the holidays.
One of Julie's other passion was antiquing. She developed an extensive knowledge of antique and collectable china and glassware.
Her home was tastefully decorated with the many treasures she found perusing the area antique shops and the Grafton Flea Market. For many years she displayed, maintained and sold antiques and collectables from a room at the Country Mischief consignment shop in Templeton, MA.
She enjoyed traveling domestically, extensively in Europe, the Caribbean and other far flung locals like Tahiti- Bora Bora, New Zealand, Australia and a childhood dream Tasmania. Her gregarious nature allowed her to quickly and easily assimilate local culture, arts and crafts broadening her depth and creativity.
Julie had a love for all animals. Her pets- primarily rescue dogs- her first being Bibbit, her Dalmatian and currently Clarah. Not limited to dogs she had a unique way with animals both domestic and in the wild - a "whisperer". Loved by her family and friends Julie will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers please provide a donation to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
Services and burial for Julie will be private at her family's request.
A Book of Memories to share a special message with her family is available at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Grafton - Juliann "Julie" E. (Griczika) Cormier, born in Gardner, MA. June 11, 1958, passed on June 14, 2020 after a brief illness (heart attack) at the age of 62. She leaves her husband of 39 years Jeffrey W. Cormier and brother Stephen Griczika of Worcester MA., sister in law and brother in law Stephanie and Michael L'Ecuyer, FL, sisters in law Nancy Severino FL. and Michelle Cormier, Gardner MA., numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father and mother Stephen Griczika and Helen (Karpeichik) Griczika of Gardner MA.
Julie lived in Shrewsbury MA from 1980-1989 and moved to Grafton MA in 1989. She graduated from Gardner High School in 1976 and received here Associates Degree in Fine Arts from Mt. Wachusett Community College in 1978.
She was employed by PHD Inc. in Marlborough MA from 1979-1984 as Executive Assistant to the VP of Sales managing account receivables and payables.
Julie began working in the plant nursery business in 1990s timeframe. She was a Massachusetts Certified Horticulturist (2000-2011) and attained her Floral Design Certification. She spent 15 years at Shrewsbury Nurseries first as a perennial specialist then as a landscape designer.
Her art was featured prominently throughout Julie's life. An artist that worked in many mediums- fine art, floral, interior, landscape design and the culinary arts.
She was a featured artist in a fine arts gallery in Sagutuck, MI. She decorated Mechanics Hall in Worcester MA for a charity ball hosted by UMASS Medical. Her floral designs and decorative skills were displayed in numerous Grafton Garden Club events. Her knowledge of perennial plants was unparalleled and on display in her gardens at her home in Grafton. She gladly shared her knowledge, skills and design prowess to help others beautify their properties with living paintings.
Julie enjoyed the culinary arts hosting get togethers with family and friends at her home in Grafton. She maintained a vast collection of cookbooks enjoyed many of the cooking shows. Her guests were always treated to a culinary delight and decorative experience especially around the holidays.
One of Julie's other passion was antiquing. She developed an extensive knowledge of antique and collectable china and glassware.
Her home was tastefully decorated with the many treasures she found perusing the area antique shops and the Grafton Flea Market. For many years she displayed, maintained and sold antiques and collectables from a room at the Country Mischief consignment shop in Templeton, MA.
She enjoyed traveling domestically, extensively in Europe, the Caribbean and other far flung locals like Tahiti- Bora Bora, New Zealand, Australia and a childhood dream Tasmania. Her gregarious nature allowed her to quickly and easily assimilate local culture, arts and crafts broadening her depth and creativity.
Julie had a love for all animals. Her pets- primarily rescue dogs- her first being Bibbit, her Dalmatian and currently Clarah. Not limited to dogs she had a unique way with animals both domestic and in the wild - a "whisperer". Loved by her family and friends Julie will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers please provide a donation to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
Services and burial for Julie will be private at her family's request.
A Book of Memories to share a special message with her family is available at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.