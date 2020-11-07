1/
Julianne Grudzinskas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julianne M. Grudzinskas, 68

WORCESTER: - Julianne M. Grudzinskas,68, of Park Hall, MD., formerly of Worcester, died August 3 peacefully at her home. Born and raised in Worcester, she was the daughter of Albert J. and Eva M. (Jurgelionis) Grudzinskas and later served her country with the U.S. Army. After being honorably discharged from service with the Army she served as a civilian for the U.S. Navy for almost 40 years. Julianne was predeceased by two brothers, Albert and Michael. She leaves her sister Christine Mancini of Spencer, nieces and nephews, as well as extended family.

Julianne was an avid animal lover and cared for many personal, as well as stray, animals during her life. She could never say no to an animal who needed her support. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to your local animal shelter or veterinary hospital.

A commital service will be held on Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. in the Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, Worcester with Military Honors. Please omit flowers.

J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Committal
10:00 AM
Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved