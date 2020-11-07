Julianne M. Grudzinskas, 68WORCESTER: - Julianne M. Grudzinskas,68, of Park Hall, MD., formerly of Worcester, died August 3 peacefully at her home. Born and raised in Worcester, she was the daughter of Albert J. and Eva M. (Jurgelionis) Grudzinskas and later served her country with the U.S. Army. After being honorably discharged from service with the Army she served as a civilian for the U.S. Navy for almost 40 years. Julianne was predeceased by two brothers, Albert and Michael. She leaves her sister Christine Mancini of Spencer, nieces and nephews, as well as extended family.Julianne was an avid animal lover and cared for many personal, as well as stray, animals during her life. She could never say no to an animal who needed her support. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to your local animal shelter or veterinary hospital.A commital service will be held on Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. in the Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, Worcester with Military Honors. Please omit flowers.J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is assisting the family with arrangements.