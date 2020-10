Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Julianne's life story with friends and family

Share Julianne's life story with friends and family

Julianne O'Packi, 78



Leicester - Julianne O'Packi, 78, of Leicester passed away Friday Oct. 16, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital. Her complete obituary will be published in the Telegram & Gazette. Henry - Dirsa Funeral Home, 33 Ward St, Worcester is directing funeral arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store