Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Roch's Church
332 Main St
Oxford, MA
1935 - 2019
Julie Anctil Obituary
Julie M. (Perry) Anctil, 83

North Oxford - Julie M. (Perry) Anctil, 83, of Leicester Street, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at her daughter's home in Spotsylvania, Virginia. She is survived by two daughters, Lori A. Anctil of Virginia, and Lynn A. Lorusso of North Oxford; her sister, Alice Brooks of Virginia; five grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by two sons, Thomas G. Anctil who died in 2004, and Roger G. Anctil who died in 2007. She was born in Oxford, daughter of the late Harry Perry and Mildred (Dexter) Noack, and lived most of her life in North Oxford.

Mrs. Anctil worked at Jeffco Fibers in Webster for 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

A funeral will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. Calling hours are Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart – St. Catherine of Sweden Parish Youth Ministry, 596 Cambridge St., Worcester, MA 01610.

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
