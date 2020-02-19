|
Julie Helane Birns, 42
Worcester - Julie Helane Birns, 42, died at Rose Monahan Hospice Home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Jill Shack and Douglas Birns.
Julie leaves her mother, Jill Shack of Worcester, her father, Douglas Birns and his wife, Terry of Arlington; her sisters, Amanda Roth and her husband, Mark of Dix Hills, NY and Elizabeth Asher and her husband, Ryan of Chelsea; her niece, Emma Roth; her nephews, Jeremy and Adam Roth; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Audrey and Philip Shack, and her nephew, Jacob Roth.
Julie graduated from Worcester Academy in 1995, and earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology at Boston University in 2000. In 2013, she completed a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions, where she also earned a Master of Science in Mental Health Nursing in 2016. Julie practiced allopathic medicine in Massachusetts before joining the Alternative and Holistic Health Services in Tucson, Arizona. Although her illness prevented her from working for the past few years, she continued to have a close connection with the alternative and holistic medicine community in Tucson and all across the United States.
Julie believed passionately in the union of the body, mind and spirit. She brought these ideals into her care for patients, where she was often a singular mind in offering holistic healing. When she was faced with her own cancer, Julie did not waiver. She carried her faith in spiritual healing to the final day. Julie followed her own path in life and death, and this gave her great comfort. In her final message to friends and family, Julie reaffirmed her principles, saying that she was physically, emotionally and spiritually ready to enter a new phase of existence and to be at peace.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 20, in Congregation Beth Israel, 15 Jamesbury Drive, Worcester under the direction of Miles Funeral Home of Holden. Burial will be in B'Nai Brith Cemetery in Worcester.
Immediately following interment, a Memorial Observance Reception will be held at Congregation Beth Israel until 7 PM on Thursday, February 20, with a Minyan Service at 7 PM. Memorial Observance will continue from 12 to 3 PM on Friday, February 21 at Congregation Beth Israel.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Israel, Rabbi's Discretionary Fund, 15 Jamesbury Drive, Worcester, MA 01609; JHC Hospice, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609, or to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020