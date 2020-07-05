Julie M. Dix, 54Worcester - Julie "Jules" M. (Muscarella) Dix, 54, wife of Edward J. Dix, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9th in St. Columba Church, 18 Richards Ave., Paxton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10th in St. Paul Cathedral, 15 Chatham Street, Worcester. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home in Holden.