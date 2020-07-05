1/
Julie Dix
1966 - 2020
Julie M. Dix, 54

Worcester - Julie "Jules" M. (Muscarella) Dix, 54, wife of Edward J. Dix, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9th in St. Columba Church, 18 Richards Ave., Paxton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10th in St. Paul Cathedral, 15 Chatham Street, Worcester. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home in Holden.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
