Juliette A. Bitar, 91
AUBURN - Juliette A. (Haddad) Bitar, of Auburn died peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 91 surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late John S. Bitar.
Born in Ain Anoub, Lebanon, Juliette was the daughter of Adib Elias and Wajiha Haddad. She is survived by her children Stephen J. Bitar of Auburn, Ruth J. Mandella and her husband Paul of Oxford, James J. Bitar of Auburn; grandchildren Elizabeth Bitar, Nicholas and Danielle Mandella, Jennawe Hughes, Brian Mantie; granddaughter Katherine Hughes, sisters Samia Oweis, Nawal Hazkial, and Afaf Haddad, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Elias and Azis Haddad.
A special thanks to the staff of Webster Manor for her care over the past two years.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. All are invited to attend her Memorial Service at 11:00 AM on Wednesday at the First Assembly of God Church, 30 Tyler Prentice Road, Worcester. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to Webster Manor, 745 School St., Webster, MA 01570. To view her complete obituary or leave a message of condolence visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019