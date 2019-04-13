|
Julio P. DiLeo, 80
SHREWSBURY - Julio Paul DiLeo, of Shrewsbury, left us unexpectedly on April 11, 2019. He was 2 months shy of his 81st birthday.
Julio was born and raised in Shrewsbury and lived there his entire life. Julio graduated from Worcester Boys Trade School and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Upon returning home he became a skilled machinist. After a formal retirement he continued to work part time doing what he actually loved to do-work. He had an incredible work ethic- working right up until his passing. His favorite activity was spending time with his friends and family- he valued that above all else. Coffee with his friends was a daily ritual.
Known by many names: Putt, Paul, Uncle Junie, Grampa, Coach, but mostly the best Dad ever, he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. If you were lucky enough to have known him, you knew he had a wry sense of humor, took you at face value and expected you to reciprocate. No matter what name you knew him by- he will be greatly missed by all.
Julio leaves his wife of 58 years, Diane Mary (Damon); his daughter Gina, his son Gary and his wife Kelley, and his grandson Kevin. Uncle Junie also leaves several nieces and nephews who truly adored him. Julio is predeceased by his mother and father, Lucia (Colangelo) and Biagio; his sisters Angelina DiTullio and Grace LoPriore, and his brother Frank.
Services for Julio will be held privately. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019