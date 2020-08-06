June E. (Barron) Andrade, 70



NORTH GRAFTON - June E. (Barron) Andrade, 70 of North Grafton has passed away and joined her husband Arnold on Monday, August 3, 2020 in the comforts of her home with her family by her side. Arnold was the love of her life and they are now to be eternally at peace together.



June was born in Worcester, a daughter to the late Anthony J. and Ora E. (Tetreault) Barron. She went to Worcester schools and later received her certification to be a CNA. June worked as a Certified Nurses Assistant at various facilities including Homestead Hall and Dodge Park Rest Home. June also cared for her parents for over 10 years. June enjoyed crocheting, bingo and going to the casino. She had a huge personality that was loved by many and will be missed by all.



June's husband of 23 years, Arnold J. Andrade passed away on November 2, 2014. She is survived by her sister, Carole Turner of Leicester; a nephew, Anthony Barron of Uxbridge and a niece, Tanya Barron of Leicester; three great nieces and two great nephews, Anthony Barron Jr., Makenna and Myla Barron, Christopher and Bianca Corso; her lifetime friends, Charlene Diaz, Barbara Ranucci and Katie Vostok, who was also her caregiver and her beloved dog, Princess and many friends she made throughout her life.



Services for June will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Sacred Heart-St. Catherine of Sweden Church, 600 Cambridge St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A period of calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 9th from 5-7 pm in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making contributions to: Sacred Heart-St. Catherine of Sweden Food Pantry, 596 Cambridge St., Worcester, MA. 01610 or Second Chance Animal Shelter, 111 Young Rd. East Brookfield, MA. 01515.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store