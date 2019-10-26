Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
June E. Belisle, 91

HOLDEN/WEST HYANNIS PORT - June E. (Erickson) Belisle, 91, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Her beloved husband, Alexander J. Belisle, Sr. passed away in 2004. Born in Worcester and raised in Holden, June was a daughter of the late Eskel and Ingrid (Bjorklund) Erickson.

June was a successful painter and owned her own painting and wallpapering business for over 30 years. In her spare time she enjoyed many crafts including cross stitch, doing the daily puzzle and Sudoku. She loved the ocean and gathering with family and friends at her home in West Hyannis Port where many cherished memories were made. Above all else, June's family was most important to her, especially at the holidays.

She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her daughter, Holly J. Desroches and her husband, Douglas of Shrewsbury; her two sons, Alexander J. Belisle, Jr. and his wife, Deb of Holden and Robert S. Belisle of Rutland; her eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a niece and nephews. In addition to her husband, Alexander she was predeceased by her daughter, Carol E. Ladner; her granddaughter, Janice A. Fitzgerald; her sister, Jean King and a brother, Robert Erickson.

Her family would like to thank JHC Hospice and especially her nurse, Becky, for their loving care and support.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the JHC Hospice, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester, Ma. 01609. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
