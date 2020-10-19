June A Bessette, 78



Brewster/Paxton - Bessette, June A, of Brewster, MA, formerly of Paxton, MA, passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving husband of 54 years, Patrick, and their children on October 14th, 2020 after a long illness. June was predeceased by her parents Ignatius and Dorothy Kapurch of Worcester, her sister Dorothy Riccardi and brother Robert Kapurch. She is survived by her brothers Gary and Joseph Kapurch. A wonderfully loving mother, she is also survived by her four children Amy (Bessette) Mortimer, Patrick Bessette, Andre Bessette, Julie (Bessette) Proctor, their spouses, and her ten grandchildren with whom she was affectionately known as Mémé.



June was born in Worcester, MA on July 13, 1942. She grew up in the Vernon Hill and later Tatnuck Square neighborhoods. She attended St Mary's Schools and then St Vincent's Nursing School. She later earned a scholarship to attend Boston College Nurse School where she received her Bachelors of Nursing degree. June and Patrick married on September 17, 1966 at Christ the King Church in Worcester. June went on to become a member of the Visiting Nurse Association of Worcester for many years along with raising 4 children in Paxton. She later became active in the hospice programs for both the Worcester and Cape Cod communities. June was a pioneer in the use of massage therapy for hospice and won a state grant to establish the hospice massage therapy program at UMASS Memorial. She was a loving and dedicated care taker as a licensed massage and reiki therapist and used those skills to aid the sick and suffering.



As a very active member of the parish of the Lady of the Cape, June also volunteered regularly at the church Thrift Shop. In retirement, June loved to ski at Mt Wachusett and play tennis on Cape Cod for as long as she could. Known to her family for her compassion and willingness to help the less fortunate, she will be deeply missed and forever loved.





