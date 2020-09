Or Copy this URL to Share

June Bogoian, 88



Worcester - June Bogoian, 88, passed away on September 4, 2020. Her husband of 51 years, George Bogoian predeceased her in 2008. She leaves 4 children- David, Christine, Peter, and Sarah; 3 grandchildren; Ryan, Willa, and Antonia; 2 sisters- Bernice and Pearl; and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a sister Beatrice. Funeral service are with Nordgren Funeral Home





