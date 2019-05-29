Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for June Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Brown


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
June Brown Obituary
June A. Brown, 81

Worcester - June A. (Gudas) Brown, 81, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Odd Fellows Home in Worcester after a brief illness. She was born in Worcester, the daughter Joseph P. and Cecilia (Mikenas) Gudas and had lived most of her life in Worcester.

June worked at Astra Zeneca in Westborough for many years before retiring. She enjoyed crocheting, watching WWE Wrestling, shopping online and trips to Maine.

She will be greatly missed by her loving granddaughter and caregivers, Lynn M. Bishop and her husband, Erik of Holden; her grandsons, William and Tyler Clockedile; her neighbor, Stephanie Morrissette, whom was like a granddaughter to her; 7 great-grandchildren, Matthew, McKayla, Noah, Nathan, Alexia, Connor and Kaydence; her former daughter-in-law, Colleen (Gould) Brown of Rutland; her former son-in-law, Mark Clockedile of Oakham; her dear friend, Joanne Crowley of Worcester; and her cat, Nikki. She was predeceased by her loving husband, George V. Brown, Sr.; her son, George V. Brown, Jr.; and her grandson, Jeffrey G. Brown.

Calling hours for June will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 2nd at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the June Brown Memorial Fund, c/o Bay State Savings Bank, 28 Franklin St., Worcester, MA 01608. To share a memory or offer an online condolence please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2019
