Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
June Ekberg
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
More Obituaries for June Ekberg
June Ekberg


1932 - 2019
June Ekberg Obituary
June M. Ekberg, 87

Worcester - June Mary (Chamberlain) Ekberg, 87, of Worcester, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Her loving husband, Richard Ekberg, predeceased her in December 2017.

June is survived by a daughter, Sandra Zona-Richard and her husband David of Shrewsbury; two sons, Jeremy Coughlin and his wife Heather of Holden, and Frank Coughlin of Hardwick; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Anthony, and Ryan Zona, Karen Jean and Rylee Coughlin; a great grandson, Anthony Dominic Zona; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Karen Coughlin and by a sister Norean Morin. June was born in Massena, New York, daughter of the late, Wilfred and Emma (Cootware) Chamberlain.

A Calling Hour will be held on Friday, October 25, in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, from 12 Noon until 1 p.m., when a Funeral Service will commence. Interment will be held privately.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
