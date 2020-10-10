June N. (Vigneault) Fisher, 93
Leicester - June N. (Vigneault) Fisher, 93, of Cherry Valley passed away on Friday, September 25th in Saint Vincent Hospital.
Mrs. Fisher was married for 58 years to her late husband, Charles M. Fisher who died in January 2019. She is survived by a son, Steven R. Fisher of Cherry Valley. June was born in Worcester, daughter of the late William and Edna (Mumford) Vigneault and graduated from the former Commerce High School in Worcester.
June enjoyed crocheting, taking long rides and especially liked a good television show.
Funeral services are being held privately and the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
33 Lyman Street #205 Westborough, MA 01581. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.
