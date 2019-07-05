Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
June Foisy

June Foisy Obituary
June I. (Blackwood) Foisy, 89

SPENCER - June I. (Blackwood) Foisy, 89, of Spencer, died peacefully on Monday, July 1 at Dodge Park Rest Home in Worcester.

She leaves her husband of 68 years, Richard F. Foisy, her son Michael F. Foisy and his wife Linda of Perkinsville, VT, her daughters Susan N. Torrey and her husband Stephen of Spencer and Tracy F. Robidoux and her husband Peter of New Milford, CT., 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a brother Russell Blackwood and a sister Barbara Meloche.

She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Elmer and Florence (Morin) Blackwood and later graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer, Class of 1947 and was the Salutatorian. June was a teachers' aide at the former Lake St. School for several years and was a caregiver to her grandchildren and the Lavallee family children.

At her request, no funeral services are planned. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencer Rescue Squad, Inc. P.O. Box 147, Spencer, MA. 01562. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 5 to July 7, 2019
