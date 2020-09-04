1/1
June Gilbert
1934 - 2020
June J. Gilbert, 86

Putnam, CT - June (Goyette) Gilbert, 86, of Phillip St., passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Matulaitis Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald L. Gilbert. Born in Whitinsville, MA, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Florence (Whitehead) Goyette.

June worked as a C.N.A. until the age of 72 for St. Camillus Nursing Home. She enjoyed crocheting, decorating, walking, word puzzles, watching old Westerns, and making puzzles with her son in-law Randy.

June is survived by her daughters, Tammy Valle and her husband Randy of Thompson, and Robbin Trottier of Webster, MA; her sister Betty Davis of Sutton, MA; her grandchildren, Ashley Lauziere, Salynna Lauziere, Joshua Jaques, Jeremie Gilbert, John Ryan, Jr., and Megan Ryan; and her great-grandchildren Cayden, Eliza, Liam, Felisha, Logan, and William. She was predeceased by her son, the late Ronald J. Gilbert; and her siblings, Clifford Goyette, Roger Goyette, Mary Nelson, Leona Montgomery, Shirley Jolicquer, and Irene Goyette.

Services are private and have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St, Putnam, CT. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
104 Church Street
Putnam, CT 06260-1897
(860) 928-7723
