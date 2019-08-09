Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Scanlon Funeral Service Inc
38 East Main St.
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-1298
June A. Hall, 85

Webster - June A. (Theobald) Hall, 85, of Webster died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Rose Monahan Hospice after a brief illness. Her husband of 62 years, Orville W. Hall, died in 2017.

She leaves her twin daughters, Vicki L. Spahl and her husband Michael, and Beverly A. Androlewicz and her husband Richard, all of Dudley; 6 grandchildren, Jonathan Androlewicz and his wife Jowita, Jenna Androlewicz, Erik Spahl and his wife Jeana, Christopher Spahl and his wife Stephanie, Ryan Spahl and his fiancée Katelyn St. Pierre, and Lucas Spahl; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jean D. Glans of Hobbs, NM; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald D. Hall in 2007.

She was born and raised in Bedford, England, the younger daughter of Horace and Constance (Smith) Theobald and graduated from high school there. She met her future husband Orville when he served in the Air Force in England and they were married in Clearfield, PA on December 5, 1954. They moved to Dudley in 1955 and lived in Webster since 1961.

Mrs. Hall first worked at Bates Shoe in Webster and was then employed as a stitcher at Ethan Allen in Dudley before retiring.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, going camping and traveling, and visiting the casino. She loved reading and consumed several books a week. She liked visiting the Oxford Public Library and the Pearle E. Crawford Library in Dudley.

As she wished, all services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Oxford Public Library, 339 Main Street, Oxford, MA 01540. Arrangements are under the direction of Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, Webster.

www.scanlonfs.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
