June A. Merrick, 96
Grafton - June A. (Hall) Merrick of North Grafton passed away April 5, 2019 from complications from smoking cigarettes. She was predeceased by her husband, Hallet T. Merrick, Sr. in 1984 and her son Keith in 2013.
Services and burial after cremation will be private. For those who wish to make a donation in her name, please consider the Grafton Food Bank PO Box 324 Grafton, MA 01519 or the Veterans Inc. 69 Grove St. Worcester, MA 01605.
RoneyFuneralHome.com
