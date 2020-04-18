Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Resources
More Obituaries for June Worster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Worster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Worster Obituary
June (Pisegna) Worster

AUBURN - June E. (Pisegna) Worster, 84, of Auburn, formerly of Wells, Maine and Charlton, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at The Highlands in Fitchburg.

Her husband of 48 years, Herbert H. Worster, died in 2010.

She leaves three children, Paul T. Worster and his wife Lisa of Auburn, Tina M. Augeri of Gardner, and Christopher J. Worster and his wife Alicia of Oxford; three grandchildren, Michael Worster, Sarah Augeri and Clinton Worster; two sisters, Ruth Hart of Worcester and Yvonne Thurston of Dracut, a brother, Francis Pisegna of Worcester and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Stephanie Carbonneau and Carole Astukewicz, and her brother Alfred Pisegna.

June was born in Worcester, daughter of Alfred and Stephanie (Wicik) Pisegna and graduated from the former Commerce High School.

June was a bookkeeper at Hahnemann Hospital for many years.

June's children and grandchildren were her greatest joy.

Burial in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester, will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -