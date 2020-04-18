|
June (Pisegna) Worster
AUBURN - June E. (Pisegna) Worster, 84, of Auburn, formerly of Wells, Maine and Charlton, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at The Highlands in Fitchburg.
Her husband of 48 years, Herbert H. Worster, died in 2010.
She leaves three children, Paul T. Worster and his wife Lisa of Auburn, Tina M. Augeri of Gardner, and Christopher J. Worster and his wife Alicia of Oxford; three grandchildren, Michael Worster, Sarah Augeri and Clinton Worster; two sisters, Ruth Hart of Worcester and Yvonne Thurston of Dracut, a brother, Francis Pisegna of Worcester and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Stephanie Carbonneau and Carole Astukewicz, and her brother Alfred Pisegna.
June was born in Worcester, daughter of Alfred and Stephanie (Wicik) Pisegna and graduated from the former Commerce High School.
June was a bookkeeper at Hahnemann Hospital for many years.
June's children and grandchildren were her greatest joy.
Burial in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester, will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020