Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Knights of Columbus
1017 Riverside Drive
North Grosvenor Dale, CT
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Millbury Baptist Church
17 N. Main Street
Millbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Alexander

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Justin Alexander Obituary
Justin A. Alexander, 37

SOUTHBRIDGE - Justin A. Alexander, 37, passed away in his home on Tuesday, Feb. 12th.

Justin leaves his wife, Allison J. (Williams) Alexander; his father Russell A. Alexander and his wife, Lisa of Eastford, CT; his mother, Deborah V. (Morin) Meagher and Charles Murray of Millbury; two brothers, Joshua and Jeremy Alexander; three nephews and a niece, Christopher, Colton, Dyllan and Kayla, who were his pride and joy. He is predeceased by his brother's, Jarred Meagher and Russell Alexander, Jr.

Justin graduated Norfolk Agriculture School. Justin always had a smile on his face and could always make you laugh. He enjoyed fishing, was passionate about his job and could run any piece of heavy equipment he sat in. He loved teasing and playing with his fur babies, Bella, Fuzz E. Willow and Buddy. Family was very important to him. Justin was very proud of the recent business he and Allison had started, Serenity Snow Removal & Earth Solutions.

Family and friends will honor and remember Justin's life by gathering for a Memorial Service at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17th at the Millbury Baptist Church, 17 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Celebration of Life will follow at 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 1017 Riverside Drive, North Grosvenor Dale, CT. Burial will be private. Please visit Justin's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulhane Home For Funerals
Download Now