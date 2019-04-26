|
|
Justin P. Eastman, 76
AUBURN - Justin P. "Pete" Eastman, of Auburn and former longtime resident of Ware died peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 after a long period of declining health at the age of 76. He was the son of the late Perley Lyman and Eldora Mae (Hammond) Eastman.
Pete is survived by his beloved niece Patricia E. Carbee and her partner Walter A. Stewart of Auburn and several other nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Althea I. Thomas of Webster.
Born in Colebrook, New Hampshire, Pete graduated from Colebrook High School in 1960. Shortly after, Pete enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served until his Honorable Discharge in 1966. Upon his return from the service, Pete settled in Ware, MA and gained employment at Kanzaki Specialty Papers, Inc. where he dedicated 45 years of employment until his retirement.
Pete was most proud for his more than five years of service in the United States Army. During his service he was stationed in Bamberg, Germany and Ft. Benning, Georgia. In his list of decorations, he received a sharpshooter badge for his skills with use of the .45 pistol and he received a letter of commendation from his Commander for his professional conduct while stationed at Ft. Benning.
While not at work, Pete enjoyed his many hours gardening and time spent with his family. Special occasions with his family always brought a smile to his face. The chance to catch up with everyone to see how they were and to share stories together was very important to him. Perhaps because of his growing up in New Hampshire, Pete always had a love of animals as was demonstrated throughout the years with his many pets, each of them holding a special place in his heart.
Honoring Pete's wishes, his family will celebrate his life in private. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Alley Cat Allies P. O. Box 98179 Washington, D. C. 20077. To leave a message of condolence or view his book of memories visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019