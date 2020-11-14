Justine V. (Stewart) Conlon, 93Worcester - Justine V. (Stewart) Conlon, 93, of Worcester, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness.Her husband of 68 years, Robert E. Conlon, died in 2015. She leaves four sons and their wives: Stephen and Muna Conlon of South Burlington, VT, Kevin and Betsy Conlon of Maryland, Dennis and Brenda Conlon of Hudson, MA, and Jeffrey and Brigitte Conlon of Worcester. Her infant daughter Kathleen pre-deceased her. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren and their spouses: Jennifer Trejo and her husband Eddy, Andrew Conlon and his wife Donna, Amelia Conlon, Lisa Conlon, Christina Buxton and her husband Tarik, Maureen Prince and her husband Garrett, Matthew Conlon and his wife Elisa, Scott Conlon, Geena Conlon-Luck and her husband Rob, Justin Conlon and his wife Sarah, and Gabrielle Conlon; and three great grandchildren: Olivia, Bobby, and Calvin; nephews and nieces. Her great grandson Jonathan pre-deceased her. She leaves two sisters-in-law, Debbie Stewart of Washington State and Janice Stewart of Worcester, and was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Wayne Stewart. Justine was born in Worcester, daughter of Albert E. and Mildred V. (Upham) Stewart. She graduated from Classical High School and Salter Secretarial School.Justine worked as a secretary in the Worcester Public Schools for 17 years. She also volunteered at Fairlawn Rehab Hospital for over 25 years. Justine and Bob were faithful members of St. Charles Borromeo Parish from its inception to its merging with Blessed Sacrament. Justine loved her Briarwood Community and she was very active there.A calling hour will be held on Monday, November 16, from 9:30 – 10:30 am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant Street, followed by a Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave. In lieu of flowers, please honor Justine by making a donation to: Abby's House, 52 High St, Worcester, MA 01609. To place a condolence and view the livestreaming of Justine's Funeral Mass please visit: