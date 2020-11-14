1/1
Justine Conlon
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Justine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Justine V. (Stewart) Conlon, 93

Worcester - Justine V. (Stewart) Conlon, 93, of Worcester, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness.

Her husband of 68 years, Robert E. Conlon, died in 2015. She leaves four sons and their wives: Stephen and Muna Conlon of South Burlington, VT, Kevin and Betsy Conlon of Maryland, Dennis and Brenda Conlon of Hudson, MA, and Jeffrey and Brigitte Conlon of Worcester. Her infant daughter Kathleen pre-deceased her. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren and their spouses: Jennifer Trejo and her husband Eddy, Andrew Conlon and his wife Donna, Amelia Conlon, Lisa Conlon, Christina Buxton and her husband Tarik, Maureen Prince and her husband Garrett, Matthew Conlon and his wife Elisa, Scott Conlon, Geena Conlon-Luck and her husband Rob, Justin Conlon and his wife Sarah, and Gabrielle Conlon; and three great grandchildren: Olivia, Bobby, and Calvin; nephews and nieces. Her great grandson Jonathan pre-deceased her. She leaves two sisters-in-law, Debbie Stewart of Washington State and Janice Stewart of Worcester, and was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Wayne Stewart. Justine was born in Worcester, daughter of Albert E. and Mildred V. (Upham) Stewart. She graduated from Classical High School and Salter Secretarial School.

Justine worked as a secretary in the Worcester Public Schools for 17 years. She also volunteered at Fairlawn Rehab Hospital for over 25 years. Justine and Bob were faithful members of St. Charles Borromeo Parish from its inception to its merging with Blessed Sacrament. Justine loved her Briarwood Community and she was very active there.

A calling hour will be held on Monday, November 16, from 9:30 – 10:30 am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant Street, followed by a Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave. In lieu of flowers, please honor Justine by making a donation to: Abby's House, 52 High St, Worcester, MA 01609. To place a condolence and view the livestreaming of Justine's Funeral Mass please visit:

ricefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
300 Park Avenue
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 754-1673
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rice Funeral Home - Worcester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved