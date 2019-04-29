|
Kara M. (Shugrue) Robertson, 55
UXBRIDGE - Kara M. (Shugrue) Robertson, 55, formerly of Gloria St. passed away on Thurs. April 25, 2019 in North Carolina after a short illness.
She is survived by her longtime companion James Tessier with whom she lived; 3 children, Angela Allega-Greenhalgh and her husband William of Wilson, NC, Sharon Robertson of Worcester, MA, and Jeremy Robertson also of Worcester. Also her 5 grandchildren, Jacob and Ava Allega- Greenhalgh, Shaugn and Maegan Murphy, and Dylan Robertson; 2 siblings, Maureen Griffiths and her husband Gerald of Conway, SC, and Michael Shugrue and his wife Pat of Creswell, OR, as well as several nieces, nephews, and many great friends.
She was predeceased by her brother Kevin R. Shugrue. Born in Whitinsville, MA on June 2, 1963 she was daughter of the late Gerald R. and Shirley V. (Anderson) Shugrue and lived in Uxbridge most of her life. She recently moved to South Carolina to be closer to her grandchildren.
Kara worked many years as a server at the VFW Post 1385 as well as the Polish Hall both in Uxbridge. She attended Our Lady of the Valley and Uxbridge High School, Class of 1981. She was a lifetime member of VFW Post 1385 Ladies Auxillary. She enjoyed taking trips to the casino with Jim, and drinking her favorite beer, Heineken. She also loved the beach, spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Her funeral Mass will be held on Thurs. May 2 at 11 AM in St. Mary's Church, 71 Mendon St. Calling hours at Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge are Weds. May 1 from 4 to 8 pm. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to: The American Cancer Association, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019