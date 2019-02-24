|
Karen A. Beardsley
PASCOAG, RI - Karen A. Beardsley, 71, of Pascoag, formerly of Woonsocket, RI died Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, RI.
Ms. Beardsley had a passion for horses and had been a trainer of standardbred race horses for 20 years in Foxboro and Maine. Ms. Beardsley was a machinist for the W.A. Wilde Co. in Holliston for 5 years, retiring in 1996. She had previously been employed at Texas Instruments in Attleboro, MA.
She was born December 8, 1947 in Worcester, daughter of the late Anne S. (Krylowicz) and Robert B. Beardsley. She had been a resident of Millville most of her life before moving to Woonsocket in 1993 and Pascoag in 2005. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Central Catholic High School in Milford.
Ms. Beardsley was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the former Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6347, Forestdale, RI.
She is survived by her partner, Shirley A. Gillahan; her half-brother Rodney P. Webster of Milford and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and longtime friends Betty O'Kay and Pauline McElreath. She was predeceased by a brother Robert D. Beardsley who died in1992 and a half-brother Donald Webster who died many years ago.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5-7 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St. (Rte. 122), Uxbridge, MA.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9 AM from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Mary's Church, 71 Mendon St. (Rte. 16), Uxbridge, MA. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Granite St., Uxbridge.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019