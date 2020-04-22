|
|
Karen A. (Shannon) Brown, 67
Sutton - Karen Ann (Shannon) Brown 67, died Sunday, April 19, in the Milford Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Elliot C. Brown; a daughter, Melissa Evans, and two grandchildren, Zoe and Aiden Evans, of Sutton; a sister, Lucia Shannon, and her husband, Hugh Crane, of Brockton; her grandniece, Talin Warner- Crane, and many nieces and nephews.
Karen was born in Brockton, January 15, 1953, a daughter of Charles and Margaret (Dumanian) Shannon. She grew up in Rockland and lived in Sutton 32 years. She was a graduate of Rockland High School, and she attended Endicott College.
With her husband, she owned and operated the former Sober Camel Bookstore in Milford. Previously, Karen worked at the Pembroke House, Hitchcock Chair, and Linwood Mills furniture stores.
She was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church of Westborough, and she was a former member of the Blackstone Valley United Methodist Church in Whitinsville, where she taught Sunday School, was head of the Prayer Chain, and served on the Bereavement Committee. She was active in the Campfire Girls, as a youth and adult leader., and was chosen to attend the launch of the Apollo 12 space mission. Her interest in, and research into the Brown family genealogy took her to many states throughout the years. Karen loved furniture, antiques, flowers, birds and animals, wood burning, and doing crafts with friends.
Memorial Service and time of visitation with Karen's family will be held at a date to be announced. Memorial donations are requested to the Epilepsy Foundation of New England, 650 Suffolk Street, #5, Lowell, MA, 01854. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is assisting the family. To leave a condolence, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020