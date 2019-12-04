Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Karen Cary Obituary
Karen E. Cary, 74

Worcester - Karen Elizabeth Cary passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2019. She lived her whole life in the Tatnuck area of Worcester in the home her parents built when she was born in 1945. Her great-grandfather had acquired a large parcel of land near Tatnuck Square before the Civil War.

Karen was a teacher in the Worcester Public Schools where she taught at Flagg St. School and West Tatnuck School. She retired in 2001.

Along with her fondness for teaching she enjoyed owning horses, riding, and attending equestrian events. For many years Karen volunteered at several MASS Audubon locations, especially Wachusett Meadow, where she was active in projects and programs. Most of all, she loved her little Yorkie dog, Buddy.

She leaves several cousins, Mary Judith Cary Ronayne of Worcester, Charles Cary of Rutland, Grant Cary of Shrewsbury, and Jay Cary of Lyme, New Hampshire. Her parents Fred and Elsie Cary and her brother Freddy predeceased her.

Her family is very grateful to Notre Dame Hospice for their caring attentions in her final days.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. in Nordgren Funeral Home 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. A funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in All Faiths Cemetery. For directions or to leave an online condolence message please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
