Karen A. Courville, 49
Webster - Karen A. (Vassar) Courville, 49, peacefully passed away at home on March 7, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer, surrounded by her family.
Karen leaves her parents Richard V. and Cynthia P. (Laukaitis) Vassar of Millbury, her children Jack P. Courville and Olivia A. Courville; her sister Deborah J. Bara and brother-in-law James E. Bara, nephew Brandon J. Bara and niece Amanda L. Bara of Douglas; several aunts and uncles. She also leaves her former spouse and father of their children, Scott P. Courville of Millbury and significant other, Jay Strange of Woonsocket.
Karen grew up in Millbury and graduated from Millbury High School in 1987. Karen attended Nichols College and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Adminstration (BBA) and Accounting. She was employed for eleven years at Wheelabrator Millbury (now Waste Management) as the Assistant Controller. From 2011 to present, she was employed by United Site Services as a Regional Controller.
Karen was a strong, intelligent, independent woman who loved her children more than words can describe. She had a fierce work ethic and took great pride in her professional accomplishments. Karen appreciated nature, the beach, and loved to travel to new destinations. She had countless friends who admired her for her spirit and zest for life. Although she is gone, she will not be forgotten.
The family would like to thank the staff of VNA of Southern Worcester County, Inc. and Central MA Hospice for their dedication and personalized care.
Family and friends will honor and remember Karen's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, March 11th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 12th at 10 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery, Millbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central MA Hospice, 191 Pakachoag Street, Auburn, MA 01501. Please visit Karen's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019