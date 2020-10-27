Karen L. Davis, 69
Millbury - Karen L. (Maynes) Davis, 69, passed away at home unexpectedly on Saturday October 24, 2020. She leaves her children Angela Davis and Richard Davis and his wife Melissa, her grandchildren Malcolm, Britni, Alysya, Olivia, Najia, Richard, Jr., Nathan and William. She was predeceased by her brother Barry Maynes and is also survived by his long term companion Lois Mittelstaedt. Karen was born May 15, 1951 in Worcester, daughter of the late Dorothy (Hargraves) Maynes and Malcolm Maynes. Her roots were in Millbury and she was a life long resident there. Karen joined the United States Air Force at age 18 and served during the Vietnam War followed by many years in the Reserves following her discharge. Always hard working she had jobs at IBM, Digital Equipment Corp., WCIS and Memorial Hospital in Worcester but spent most of her career at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Jamaica Plain as a Purchasing Coordinator. Away from work she found joy in the outdoors visiting National Parks or bird watching and was also a devoted member of the Baptist Church of Grafton having served on the Mission, Finance and Pastor Relations Committees. She also was a member of the American Legion Post 97 in Grafton as part of the Women's Auxilliary. All are welcome to gather with Karen's family Monday November 2nd from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton MA 01536. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers please remember Karen with donations to Veterans Inc. 69 Grove St. Worcester, MA 01609 or ASPCA at www.ASPCA.org
. Funeral services and burial will be private at her family's convenience. A Book of Memories to share a special message with her family is available online at:www.RoneyFuneralHome.com