Karen M. Ford, 69
Hardwick - Karen M. (Kwiatkowski) Ford, 69, of Hardwick, passed away peacefully at home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She leaves her daughter, Kelly Allen and her partner Scott of Hardwick; her son, Dale Goodspeed and his wife Ashley of Sutton; five grandchildren, Tabitha Toledo (and husband Jeff), Samuel Allen, Cadence Goodspeed, Wesley Goodspeed, and Elijah Goodspeed, and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, William Ford Jr., and her sister, Gail Schoff. Karen was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Joseph and Irene (Holt) Kwiatkowski.
She worked as a Bank Manager for Saver's Co-Operative Bank for 30 years. She served for many years as a volunteer with the Brownies and Girl Scouts and on committees for the Town of Grafton including the Housing Authority. She was hardworking, strong, and thrifty. Many referred to her as the best cook ever. Always so down to earth and funny also. She will be dearly missed by so many.
A Graveside Service for Karen will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10AM in the Hardwick Upper Cemetery on Petersham Rd. (Rte 32A) in Hardwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may to made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284
Varnum Funeral Home, Inc. 43 East Main Street, in West Brookfield is assisting her family with the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 2019