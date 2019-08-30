Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Varnum Funeral Home Inc
43 E Main St
West Brookfield, MA 01585
(508) 867-2885
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Hardwick Upper Cemetery
Petersham Rd. (Rte 32A)
Hardwick, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Ford


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Ford Obituary
Karen M. Ford, 69

Hardwick - Karen M. (Kwiatkowski) Ford, 69, of Hardwick, passed away peacefully at home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She leaves her daughter, Kelly Allen and her partner Scott of Hardwick; her son, Dale Goodspeed and his wife Ashley of Sutton; five grandchildren, Tabitha Toledo (and husband Jeff), Samuel Allen, Cadence Goodspeed, Wesley Goodspeed, and Elijah Goodspeed, and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, William Ford Jr., and her sister, Gail Schoff. Karen was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Joseph and Irene (Holt) Kwiatkowski.

She worked as a Bank Manager for Saver's Co-Operative Bank for 30 years. She served for many years as a volunteer with the Brownies and Girl Scouts and on committees for the Town of Grafton including the Housing Authority. She was hardworking, strong, and thrifty. Many referred to her as the best cook ever. Always so down to earth and funny also. She will be dearly missed by so many.

A Graveside Service for Karen will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10AM in the Hardwick Upper Cemetery on Petersham Rd. (Rte 32A) in Hardwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may to made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284

Varnum Funeral Home, Inc. 43 East Main Street, in West Brookfield is assisting her family with the arrangements.

An online guest book is available at varnumfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Varnum Funeral Home Inc
Download Now